Girl Scouts announce new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie

(CNN) -- Girl Scouts of the USA has revealed Caramel Chocolate Chip, a new cookie that will be offered in 2019.
The cookie is gluten-free and has a salty-sweet flavor.
The Girl Scout cookie season is set to begin in January 2019.
Read the original version of this article at www.kcrg.com.