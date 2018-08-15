Girl Scouts announce new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie

(CNN) -- Girl Scouts of the USA has revealed Caramel Chocolate Chip, a new cookie that will be offered in 2019.

The cookie is gluten-free and has a salty-sweet flavor.

The Girl Scout cookie season is set to begin in January 2019.

