Girl Scouts begin taking cookie orders as well as donations for military members

The Girl Scouts will begin taking orders for their cookies starting Friday, Jan. 19.

This year, customers now have the option to donate boxes of cookies to a worthy cause. During the 2018 sales, Girl Scouts will be collecting donated boxes to give to the military.

Customers can make $4 donations to cover the cost of a box of cookies that will then be given to Soldier's Angels and Riverbend Troop Support. Those organizations send care packages to the men and women protecting in the military. This year, the Girl Scouts have set a goal to collect 2,018 cases of cookies to donate.

When customers buy a box of cookies, they're helping the next generation of girl entrepreneurs get a taste of success, teamwork, planning and a positive outlook. When a girl participates in the Cookie Sale Program, she is exposed to new experiences while learning essential life skills.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Girl Scouts will kick off its 2018 Cookie Sale Program at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in the Riverfront Hall Atrium. That begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.