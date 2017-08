Authorities are concerned about a 14-year-old girl and are asking for help in finding her.

Anna Racine was reported missing from her home in Bureau, Illinois on Aug. 14, 2017.

According to a news release, she may be carrying a red, Hall High School bag and could possibly be with 21-year-old Morgan Burcham. He drives a 2008 silver Pontiac G6 with Illinois plate N519264.

If you have any information, call the Bureau County Sheriff's Office.