Girl sustains minor injuries after being struck by motorcycle in Davenport

A juvenile has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a motorcycle in Davenport on Monday.

Viewers reached out to TV-6 saying a child was hit on Marquette Street. TV-6 reached out to Davenport police who confirm they are investigating the situation that occurred at 4th Street and Marquette Monday night.

Lt. Shawn Voigts with the department says they have completed an initial report and they have spoken with witnesses who saw it happen.

Lt. Voigts says the juvenile sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by her parents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.