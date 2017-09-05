Giving Texas shelter animals a second chance in the QCA

Along with all the people displaced by Hurricane Harvey, so many animals are being rescued from the impacted areas. For a lot of them, that means a long trip to find a new home. Some organizations in the Quad Cities area are helping out with that.

At Mallard Pointe Kennels in Coal Valley on Tuesday night the arrival of some special visitors had staff in suspense. Over the weekend members of a local organization, K9 Kindness Rescue made a trip south to deliver donations. While there, they connected with an animal shelter that needed to make room for animals who had lost their owners. The group left Texas with nine dogs, many of them puppies, who were already up for adoption.

"They're all very gentle personalities. They're really sweet," said Debbie Fraker, President of K9 Kindness.

Mallard Pointe Kennel owners were determined to help after seeing the impact on resources in Texas.

"We did facetime with a shelter down there last week and they had no running water, they had no power, and they were struggling to do the best they could for the dogs who were there," said Blair Williams, Co-owner of Mallard Pointe Kennels.

"We know this is just a drop in the bucket but we also felt like this was just one of the ways we could help out," said Julie Campagna, also Co-owner.

The offered a safe place for the pooches where they'll have plenty of attention while K9 Kindness works to find either foster homes or something permanent.

"I don't think we'll have them very long. I don't even think they'll get listed," added Fraker.

"We can provide them love and space until they can get into a forever home," added Williams.

K9 Kindness is coordinating all the fostering and adoptions. Anyone interested should fill out an application. Visit their website for more information: www.k9kindnessrescue.org