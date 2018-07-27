GoFundMe page for Ottumwa girl removed after mother's murder charge

An online fundraising page for the funeral of a five-year-old girl was suspended Friday after police say the girl’s mother has admitted to killing her.

Kelsie Thomas, 22, of Ottumwa is charged with first-degree murder, state investigators announced Friday morning.

Police say Thomas confessed to killing her daughter after the child was found unresponsive in her home on July 19.

On July 22, Thomas started a GoFundMe page seeking donations “to offset funeral costs” for her daughter who had “tragically passed away.”

The page read, “although our family is grieving and trying to wrap our heads around this horrible event, we desperately are in need of donations.”

GoFundMe suspended the page Friday afternoon after 49 donors had already contributed $1,628 toward a goal of $8,000.

“The campaign has been suspended. To be clear, no money raised will go to Kelsie Thomas,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told KWQC.

“Any campaign raising money for Thomas violates our terms of service.”

It is not clear whether another fund not connected to Thomas will be established.