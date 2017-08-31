"Goal" is to move former Rhythm City Casino barge by Friday

The Newt Marine Services' Fleet Commander, Jared Gevock, told TV-6 the former Rhythm City Casino barge is set to be moved Thursday, September 1.

Gevock and other crew members have been prepping for the move over the last few days. This process includes taking off the ramps that sat on the side of the barge.

Even though crews have been making progress, Gevock said they have had to deal with some delays.

"The goal was to be out of here by 7 a.m. to start heading south to Keokuk, but [we've] been slowed up by a few things," said Gevock. "So, it might be later afternoon on Friday."

Crews say the trip south should take three days, but they will only be traveling during daylight hours.

The City of Davenport said the removal of the barge means it can now focus on developing the riverfront.

No decisions have been made on what will go in its place.

