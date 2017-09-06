Goats handling weed control at Linn County landfill

The Cedar Rapids-Linn County Solid Waste Agency is trying an innovation solution to a weed problem at the landfill north of Marion.

They’ve hired a large herd of goats.

Visitors to the landfill over the next month or so may see a “goats on the job” sign in a fenced off area next to the main entrance. Behind about an acre of temporary fencing, some 250 goats are on the job as of Wednesday afternoon happily munching away.

Landfill operators needed to clear approximately 30 acres of common garden-variety Iowa weeds in order to plant prairie grasses that will attract Monarch butterflies.

Usually, landowners clear a large field by burning.

But landfills vent the explosive gas methane from decomposing garbage. So burning is definitely out.

Karmin McShane, landfill director, heard about the Ankeny-based company called “Goats to Go” that provides a “green” solution to clearing land.

She decided to give it a try.

“It’s a cool solution for landfills in general that can’t burn,” McShane said.

The goats will stay fenced in with shepherds on duty to keep them away from landfill trucks and traffic.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is picking up about three quarters of the estimated $20,000 cost of renting goats and planting pollinator seeds.

The DNR got involved to see if a natural method of weed control would be a good solution at other Iowa landfills.

The goats should stay on the job for about a month.

