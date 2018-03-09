Some big doings are in the works at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf. The prep school is going global. Headmaster C. Max Roach says the school is reaching out to foreign students. The idea is to establish a small global village.

This school year, some students from China live at the new residence hall on campus. The building was the former Carriage House. It was remodeled for almost a million and a half dollars. It features single dorm rooms and a commons area.

John is a student from Turkey. He and other foreign students appreciate the freedom they have to choose some of the classes they take.

Part of the global approach is to build a STEAM CENTER on campus. The state of the art facility would be dedicated to science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Fundraising plans are underway. In total, the project would cost six million dollars.

Rivermont would provide two million dollars and the school hopes to find private investors to come up with the other four million.

A campus rich in local history now looking to the future. Students from at home and abroad, sharing viewpoints and thoughts about culture, politics, and much more. The global approach.