Good Samaritan attacked

A Good Samaritan is recovering after he was attacked by the father of a toddler he was trying to help.

It started during a Saturday baseball game at Lakeland, Florida's Southwest Sports Complex when a 2-year-old child got separated from her parents.

According to Lakeland police, a man who was at the at the game with a few friends noticed the young girl wandering by herself and believed that she was lost. He attempted to ask the girl where her parents were and walked with her in hopes she could point them out. At least one independent witness said they observed the man walking with the child, trying to help find her parents.

The parents were alerted by bystanders that the man was walking toward a playground and feared that he was attempting to kidnap the child.

"I thought he was trying to take my daughter," the girl's father later said.

Three men, including the child's father, then attacked the Good Samaritan, punching him several times.

"I saw this man with my daughter in his hands walking toward the parking lot. What would you do?" the father asked. "I wanted to kill him!"

Police officers investigated the incident and interviewed witnesses, and based upon their investigation, determined no crime was committed. The Good Samaritan does not have a criminal history and officers verified that he was there visiting friends, who happened to be off-duty deputies.

He also declined to have charges filed against the father.

"In the heat of the moment the parents were scared, and I'm sure shocked. What they see as an individual with their child walking off, but he was a good Samaritan trying to get that child back to her parents," Lakeland Police Sgt. Gary Gross said.

When asked, the child's father said he just doesn't buy the man's version of events.

"No. Hell no I don't. Not at all," he said.

After the incident, family members and friends of the family of the child took to social media and shared the Good Samaritan's photo, Facebook page and his business, calling him a child predator.

