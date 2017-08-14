Good Samaritans jump in to save drowning boy

A vacationing police officer and a hotel manager are among the group who saved a two-year old from drowning in Clearwater, Florida.

Vince Tropea is the father of a five-year-old, so when the manager at the hotel got word of a possible drowning in the resort pool, he says his parental instincts kicked in.

Two other strangers were already at the pool, helping the boy. A police officer from Morris Township, New Jersey, and an unidentified woman.

The three people began CPR immediately and were able to revive the boy.

Tropea says, “I could hear gasping - so I turned him on his side until he regained his own breathing.”

The boy was taken to a local hospital to get checked out and was released.

