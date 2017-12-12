Goodwill receives large donation of office furniture

Christmas came early to a Goodwill store in southeast Iowa. Orascom Construction and Iowa Fertilizer Company has donated tons of office furniture to the non-profit organization, literally.

Goodwill says it received more than 100,000 pounds of donated items including office chairs, desks, tables, filing cabinets, bookcases and cubicles.

"With this latest donation, we hope to provide a wide variety of supplies Iowa families can use and enjoy in the years to come."

The items will be sold at 17 retail stores in the region.

The Goodwill of the Heartland says the donation will support its mission of helping people learn jobs skills and gain greater independence as well as creating positive social and economic impact in the communities it serves.

Officials say they are also happy to see all the items being recycled and diverting useable goods from area landfills.

Goodwill says it also accepts donations of used computers and related technology that is working or broken. Computer items will either be refurbished and sold in Goodwill's Reboot store in Iowa City or responsibly recycled in partnership with Dell Reconnect.

Goodwill of the Heartland is currently running low and is in need of household item donations such as small electronics and appliances in good working condition, home décor and furnishings and kitchenware. A list of acceptable donations can be found on the organization's website.