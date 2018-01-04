Goodwill seeks $7M for Iowa vegetable oil packaging plant

Goodwill of the Heartland plans to raise $7.6 million to open a vegetable oil packaging plant in eastern Iowa where it would employ dozens of individuals with disabilities.

Vice President for Operations Jessica Schamberger presented the proposal to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The plan calls for creating 40 jobs in Coralville.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that Schamberger also requested two $50,000 grants to help fund the project, which would ship packaged oil for distribution to more than 70 counties through the World Food Program.

Schamberger says the project would package a product that's produced in Iowa, create jobs for people with disabilities and support people in need. She says the vegetable oil will be sent to counties like Syria, Myanmar and Yemen.