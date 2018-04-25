Google to roll out new security protections for Gmail accounts

The past few years haven't been kind to email. Emails were hacked during the 2016 presidential campaign, and some people say the communication tool is passe compared to those like Slack, Whasapp and Snapchat.

That's why Google is taking steps to improve Gmail. A new version of Gmail will roll out within the next few days.

It will include priority features, a new design and most importantly new security protections.

Emails with sensitive information can be put in "confidential mode".

Also, users can have a message expire after a set amount of time to prevent it from resurfacing years later. There will also be an option that can revoke emails at any time.

The tools work even with emails sent to non-Gmail accounts.