Google.org Announces $1 Million Illinois Impact Challenge

Google has launched the Google.org Illinois Impact Challenge, the organization’s first-ever statewide challenge inviting nonprofits throughout Illinois to submit proposals for bold ideas to grow economic opportunity in their local communities.

“Our hope with the Illinois Impact Challenge is to tap into innovation across the state to bring great ideas to build stronger communities to light,” said Google Chicago site lead Karen Sauder. “Illinois is an incredibly diverse state, with a wide variety of issues that impact different communities and a huge amount of local talent seeking to solve unique challenges.”

Qualifying Illinois nonprofits are invited to submit their proposals for their most innovative ideas to grow economic opportunity in their community. Together with a panel of local advisors, Google will review the applications and chose ten winners who will receive $75,000 in grant funding and training from Google.

After the ten winners are announced, Illinoisans will be invited to vote on which project they believe will have the greatest economic impact. The winner of that public vote will receive an additional $250,000 in funding. In total, Google.org will grant $1 million to local nonprofit organizations.

The Illinois Impact Challenge local advisor panel includes:

• Ellen Alberding, president and board member of the Joyce Foundation

• Larry Dietz, president of Illinois State University

• Jim Edgar, former governor of Illinois and founder of the Edgar Fellows program

• Matt Forté, All-Pro running back for the Chicago Bears and founder of What’s Your Forte?, a youth organization

• Andrea Sáenz, chief operating officer of The Chicago Community Trust.

• Tina Tchen, partner at Buckley Sandler and former chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama

Illinois nonprofit organizations can find more information on the Impact Challenge and submit their applications by visiting g.co/illinoischallenge. The deadline for submissions is September 21 at 11:59 PM Central. The ten finalists are expected to be named in January 2019.