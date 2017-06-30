Goose Creek neighborhood celebrates decade-long transformation

In 2005 a north Davenport neighborhood off 65th Street saw more than 500 police calls a year. Now more than ten years later the Goose Creek neighborhood is celebrating a significant drop in violent crimes.

“I didn't think it would take this long,” said owner of Summer Ridge Apartments Paul Forkeotes. “It was a big challenge, and I can see why no one else took it on.”

Ten years ago Paul Forkeotes took a chance on the Goose Creek neighborhood.

“We have 35 buildings that took us eight years to purchase,” Forkeotes said of Summer Ridge. “The area was not like it is today.”

It was known as Americana Park when Forkeotes bought his first building, and it had a reputation that kept people away.

“You saw shootings, you saw stabbings,” said Davenport Police Officer Scott Fuller.

“This place was, I wouldn't even move out here,” said Jay Aiello. “Not back then.”

Aiello has now lived at Summer Ridge Apartments for eight years because of the drastic changes the Goose Creek neighborhood has undergone.

“It went from bad to good, we'll put it that way,” he said. “There used to be a lot of drug dealers out here and they got rid of all that stuff now. They're trying to be better for the whole community.”

Forkeotes is not from the Quad Cities area. He was an investor looking for a place to make a difference.

“I saw that this neighborhood needed somebody to partner with that maybe had some more resources to handle this kind of venture,” Forkeotes said.

Officer Fuller says Forkeotes and the community deserve credit for the drastic change.

“Calls for service are way down,” Fuller said. “They don't even hit the chart anymore where years past the calls for service out here were extremely high.”

Officer Fuller encourages others to use Goose Creek as a model to get out and be the difference in their own communities.

“It won't happen overnight, but you have to be willing to be patient, and understating, and work hard,” Fuller said.

A developer is considering a piece of land next to Summer Ridge Apartments for a senior living center. Police and community members credit the improvements for interest in the area.

