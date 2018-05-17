Gov. Rauner announces IDVA leadership transition

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced today Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) Director Erica Jeffries will be leaving IDVA after leading the agency for more than three years. Elisabeth Pennix, the current General Counsel at IDVA and Navy veteran will serve as the interim director of the agency until a permanent director is announced.

Jeffries is returning to the private sector where she will serve as an executive in a large multinational, Fortune 100 company. Jeffries, who is an Army veteran and former Blackhawk helicopter pilot, says leading the IDVA has been both a rewarding and challenging experience.