Gov. Rauner announces Northwest Macomb Bypass open to traffic

Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn and local officials today to announce the opening of the Northwest Macomb Bypass. The bypass adds a new state highway, Illinois 336, just west of Macomb, improving local traffic flow while connecting western Illinois to a system of regional expressways and interstate highways linking to larger cities in Illinois.

The bypass extends six miles, from U.S. 136 north to U.S. 67. It fulfills a longtime goal to build a route around downtown Macomb. The $36 million project began in July 2015 and involved building two new lanes, with room for the eventual construction of a four-lane freeway. Eight bridges and structures were included as part of the project.