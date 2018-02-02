Gov. Rauner denies 2015 business meeting at governor's mansion

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner came under fire last week after an Associated Press report revealed that the Governor's state-paid scheduler set up a May 2015 meeting at the Executive Mansion with a former business partner.

A lawsuit regarding the business dealing, which has now been sent to arbitration, was sealed until last week.

The lawsuit is a dispute over a $67.5 million dollar business deal that took place in 2011, before Rauner took office.

According to the AP, The calendar for May 11, 2015, blocks out 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for “Meeting w/Kip Kirkpatrick,” followed by a redacted section and “(Executive Mansion/Springfield, IL).”

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold told the AP, “Mr. Kirkpatrick’s allegations, including his characterizations of any conversations,” adding the investment took place before Rauner took office and “the governor is not involved in day-to-day investment decisions.”

In a one-on-one interview this afternoon, Rauner denied any wrongdoing.

"That's just false, I did not do that, I did not have any business meetings on public property," Gov. Rauner said. "A lot of people have raised that question, there's no business meetings on private property."

When asked that the public schedule does state a meeting with a former business partner, Rauner said, "We weren't discussing anything about old business."

When asked again, saying Mr. Kirkpatrick says otherwise, "He said a lot of things that were not true," Rauner responded.