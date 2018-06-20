Gov. Rauner issues Executive Order to eliminate backlog of human rights cases

Gov. Bruce Rauner today issued an executive order mandating that steps be taken to eliminate the backlog of over 1,000 cases at the Illinois Human Rights Commission dealing with anti-discrimination and equal opportunity complaints. The Executive Order will streamline government services to provide due process for Illinois residents.

In addition to the executive order, Gov. Rauner has appointed Philip Dalmage as the new Executive Director of the Illinois Human Rights Commission to oversee the commission’s coordination efforts.

Nearly every year since 2008, the backlog of cases waiting final decision at IHRC has grown. Individuals and businesses, often parties without great financial means or legal assistance, wait longer and longer for a decision on their cases. On average, parties wait more than four years from the time of filing a charge of discrimination until a final decision is reached.

Executive Order 18-08 mandates coordination between the Bureau of Administrative Hearings, IHRC, and IDHR to eliminate backlog and improve due process. Coordination includes:

• Within 60 days, creating a plan to eliminate IHRC’s backlog within 18 months.

• Drafting or amending legislation, administrative rules, and internal policies to streamline the transfer and administration of cases between IDHR and IHRC.

• Tracking and transparently reporting on backlogs.

• Developing a shared case management system with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT).

• Surveying parties appearing before IDHR and IHRC.

• Participating in training, including Rapid Results training.

• An annual report from the Bureau on the success of coordination and other process improvements, to be filed with the governor and the General Assembly.