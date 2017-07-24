Gov. Rauner makes disaster declaration while in Milan

Milan, Ill. (KWQC) - Frist flash floods; now, rising rivers. And all that water is causing problems for a half dozen counties in northwestern Illinois.

Gov. Bruce Rauner (R- Ill.) was in Milan Mon., July 24, 2017 and announced a state disaster proclamation for Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island, Stephenson and Whiteside counties where the Rock and Pecatonica rivers are expected to swell to record and near-record levels this week. The Governor issued the proclamation while in Milan, where he visited flood support operations at an Illinois Department of Transportation yard.

The disaster proclamation will ensure continued state support to communities as they fight floodwaters brought on by recent heavy rains and begin the recovery process.

Rauner said the state of Illinois has already provided 175,000 sandbags to communities in northwestern Illinois to protect critical infrastructure, including a waste water treatment facility in Ogle County and Dixon High School in Lee County.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield has been operating continuously since July 14 for flash and river flooding in parts of Lake, McHenry, Kane and Cook counties and is also coordinating state support to northwestern Illinois.