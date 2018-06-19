Gov. Rauner proclaims Juneteenth Day in Illinois

Gov. Rauner proclaimed June 19, 2018, as Juneteenth Day in Illinois to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. On this date in 1865.

“It is a privilege to celebrate Juneteenth with our African-American communities and work with them to encourage entrepreneurial development and promote a greater appreciation of the contributions that African Americans make to our culture and our commerce,” said Gov. Rauner.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating abolition.