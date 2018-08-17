Gov. Rauner proclaims Traffic Fatality Awareness Day

With traffic deaths on the rise in Illinois and throughout the country, Gov. Bruce Rauner proclaimed today Traffic Fatality Awareness Day in Illinois.

In 2017, 1,090 people died on Illinois roads. The inaugural Traffic Fatality Awareness Day calls attention to new and ongoing initiatives to raise awareness and educate the public with a goal of moving toward zero deaths.

Some of the current work championed by IDOT includes: crashed cars on display at rest areas as a physical reminder of the importance of responsible driving, dynamic messages signs across the state that display topical messages to capture public attention, and continued development of new ways to improve safety in work zones.

In October, IDOT will convene state and local agencies, elected officials and other stakeholders for a safety summit with discussion focused on distracted driving.