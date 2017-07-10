Gov. Rauner rejects treasurer's call to back budget

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office is rejecting calls from the Democratic state treasurer to stave off fiscal crisis with personal visits to New York bond houses.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-iks) told a Chicago news conference Monday that the Republican governor must commit to enacting a $36 billion spending plan with a $5 billion income-tax increase.

Frerichs says Rauner should personally deliver his pledge to keep major bond-rating houses from downgrading the state's creditworthiness to "junk" status. A big problem is a $15 backlog of overdue bills.

Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis (ih-LEH'-nee dih-MURT'-ziss) says the credit-rating agencies are still frowning on Illinois finances because the income tax increase won't "solve the problems created by decades of unbalanced budgets."

Rauner says the current budget is $2 billion out of whack.