Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner announced he will give a live address from Springfield prior to the special session.

The address will take place just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a statement from his office Monday evening, he will focus on the need for lawmakers to come together to pass a balanced budget.

Lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for a 10-day special session from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 30, which is the fiscal year deadline.