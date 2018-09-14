Gov. Rauner sends Swiftwater rescue teams to North Carolina

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced a 13-member Swiftwater search and rescue team will deploy to North Carolina to assist with water rescues due to the catastrophic inland and coastal flooding caused by Tropical Storm Florence.

The Swiftwater team conducts search, rescue, and recovery missions for humans and animals in flooded environments. In addition, the team is capable of providing on-the-spot emergency medical care, emergency transportation for medical necessities and supports helicopter rescue operations and urban search and water rescue (SAR) in water environments.

This deployment is the second from Illinois in response to Hurricane Florence.