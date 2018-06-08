Gov. Rauner signs law to increase confidence in handling of sexual harassment claims

The new law that Governor Rauner has signed is an attempt to further reforms and increase confidence in handling of misconduct claims. The law changes the process of handling ethics complaints so that those who come out can feel safe about their concerns being reviewed in a timely manner.

“This bill is a victory for the heroic women who have stepped forward to take on the culture of fear, abuse and retaliation that permeates too much of state government. Illinoisans should applaud this improvement and champion the women who stood up to Illinois’ political power structure in order to make this change happen.” Rauner said. “Through their courageous words and actions, they have declared that the culture in Springfield must change.”

Under the new bill, the Legislative Inspector General will be able to investigate sexual harassment claims without consent from the Legislative Ethics Commission. It also makes the LIG a full-time position and not a part-time position, to investigate these complaints in a quicker and more efficient way.