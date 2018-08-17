Gov. Rauner signs public safety legislation

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation that gives gun owners a 60-day grace period to keep their Firearms Owners Identification Card active while their renewal application is being processed, even if the processing period extends beyond the card’s expiration date.

Previously, FOID cards were deemed invalid if they expired during the renewal process.

“We shouldn’t punish gun owners who make every effort to get their renewal applications in on time,” Rauner said. “This grace period will ensure there is no interruption in their rights to keep their firearms.”

House Bill 4855 also gives Illinois State Police 60 business days, instead of 30 calendar days, to review and approve renewal applications that are received in a timely manner.

The legislation also adds additional protection to keep guns out of the hands of individuals with mental illness who have been deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

HB 4855 clarifies the reporting standards for hospitals and requires they report all mental health admissions to the state’s Department of Human Services. Tightening the reporting standards allows the state police to intervene more quickly and suspend a person’s FOID card.

Rauner also signed SB 2640 which allows retiring state agency law enforcement officers from Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, State Fire Marshal, Security of State Police and Capitol Police to buy the badges they wore during their careers.

“They earned these badges and wear them with pride,” Rauner said. These officers can also purchase their service firearms at replacement cost, effective immediately.

HB 5231 was also signed into law to encourage police officers to seek mental health treatment, without jeopardizing their career. The legislation provides that a police agency cannot make a FOID card a condition of continued employment if the card is temporarily revoked because of inpatient mental health treatment absent any determination of the officers being a danger to themselves or others.

HB 4348 was signed to require Illinois law enforcement agencies, medical examiners, and coroners to seek support from appropriate state and federal agencies, including the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, to facilitate prompt identification of human remains.