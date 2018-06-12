Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Gregg unveil apprenticeship playbook

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg introduced the High School Registered Apprenticeship Playbook on June 12 with Vermeer Corporation, the Career Academy of Pella and Des Moines Area Community College.

The playbook was made to help employers in Iowa, high schools, and students by implementing a Registered Apprenticeship in their local community.

“This employer-driven model helps students gain valuable skills and pursue outstanding career opportunities in Iowa while helping businesses hire the skilled workers they need. The playbook will accelerate this effort in communities across the state in keeping with the Future Ready Iowa goal of 70 percent of our workforce having education or training beyond high school by the year 2025," Reynolds said.

The pilot program's playbook was made with the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Future Ready Iowa, the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship in Iowa and Des Moines Area Community College, and in consultation with other regional employers, school districts and state agencies.

You can read the book online by visiting https://www.iowastem.gov/Playbook.