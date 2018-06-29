Gov. Reynolds announces newest member of Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced former Indian Hills Community College President Jim Lindenmayer, of Ottumwa, as the newest addition to the Iowa Board of Regents.

“I am pleased to appoint Jim to the Board of Regents,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He spent the bulk of his career in leadership at one of Iowa’s community colleges and has a passion, like I do, for work-based learning. His focus was on training Iowans and getting them the advanced skills and experience needed to meet workforce needs and provide them with a great career. I am confident he’ll bring that passion to the board and Iowa’s public universities.”

Lindenmayer has served as president at Indian Hills Community College for 12 years.

During that time, he increased the college's enrollment from about 3,000 full-time students in 2001 to more than 5,500 in 2013. He is also responsible for nearly doubling the college's nursing program and increasing enrollment of international students.

Lindenmayer is considered an early adopter of work-based learning. While at Indian Hills Community College he helped establish a campus that housed training programs that matched student skills to current employment needs.