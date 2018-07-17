Gov. Reynolds appoints Mark Fowler as district court judge

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Mark Fowler Tuesday as district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District.

Fowler, of Bettendorf, received his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law, his Master of Business Administration degree from St. Ambrose University and an undergraduate degree from Augustana College. He currently serves as a district associate judge in the Seventh Judicial District.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.

