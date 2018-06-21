Gov. Reynolds issues nine county disaster proclamation

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for nine counties due to recent flooding and severe weather.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used toward recovery efforts in Clay, Dickson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Palo Alto, Scott and Story counties.

It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for families of three with an annual income of $41,560 or households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The grants are available for car or home repairs, replacement clothing, or food and temporary housing expenses.

For more information on the grant application visit the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

For information about the Disaster Case Management Program visit www.iowacommunityaction.org

To report damage to property, roads, utilities or other storm-related information use the form provided by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.