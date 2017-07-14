Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for two counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clayton and Dubuque counties Friday in response to severe weather on July 11.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized for response and recovery efforts. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents of Clayton County.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $40,320 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, clothing or food replacement and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

