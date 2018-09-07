Gov. Reynolds issues two disaster proclamations after storms

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued two disaster proclamations.

A proclamation has been issued for Clinton County after severe storms that began on August 28.

The second is for Black Hawk, Franklin, Kossuth, and Poweshiek counties after flooding and severe storms that started September 2.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used to recover and respond to the effects of the severe weather.

Qualifying residents are allowed to use the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program along with the Disaster Case Management Program. Click here for an application and instructions to apply.

The Individual Assistance Grant Program gives grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

The grants can be used for home or car repairs, to replace food or clothing, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for people hoping to receive reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery.

Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim and can apply on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

The Disaster Case Management program is used for serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, adverse condition, or injury. There aren't eligibility requirements, but availability for the program closes 180 days after the governor's proclamation.

People impacted by the weather are asked to report damage to local and state officials to better understand the damage sustained. It will then be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.