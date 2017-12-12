Gov. Reynolds keeps Rep. Steve King on campaign after tweet

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll keep U.S. Rep. Steve King involved in her gubernatorial campaign even though she condemns his recent online comment that criticized diversity.

Reynolds told reporters Tuesday the Republican congressman from Iowa is one of multiple people serving as a state co-chair on her campaign, and she won't always agree with everything they say.

King tweeted on Friday "diversity is not our strength" along with an article about the Hungarian prime minister's anti-immigration views. The tweet caught national attention, and Iowa Democrats have called on Reynolds to drop King as a state co-chair.

Reynolds, who is seeking a four-year term next year, says she disagrees with King's comment and won't get "sidetracked" by it. She says she's focused on other issues like improving Iowa's workforce.

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017