Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to remember Leonard Boswell

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the flags to be at half-staff from sunrise August 24 to sunset August 25.

The order is to remember former Congressman Leonard Boswell who passed away Friday at 84-years-old.

“Congressman Boswell will be remembered for his many years of public service to our state and for his service to our country,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He was an individual willing to reach across the aisle on many issues to make Iowa a better place."

Businesses, schools, counties, and individuals are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.