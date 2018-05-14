Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags on the Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on May 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to observe the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

Flags at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial will be flown at half-staff May 11-19 in honor of National Police Week.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

