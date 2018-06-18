Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen soldiers

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday to honor two fallen soldiers.

Army Sgt. Donald L. Baker, originally of Thornton, Arkansas, was reported missing in action September 1950 near Haman, South Korea. The 20-year-old’s remains were identified in January 2018 and returned to his family in Iowa for burial. He will receive full military honors.

The Iowa National Guard encourages the public to attend Sgt. Baker’s memorial service beginning at noon Tuesday, June 19, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel, 1221 1st Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids. This will be followed by a burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, 1705 Mount Vernon Road SE in Cedar Rapids.

Army Pfc. John H. Walker of Morning Sun, Iowa, was reported missing in action November 1944 near Schönthal, Germany. The 20-year-old’s status was changed to deceased November 1945. His remains were identified in April 2018. Pfc. Walker will receive full military honors.

Pfc. Walker's memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Hagele and Honts Funeral Home, 10 SW First Street in Morning Sun, followed by a procession to Elmwood Cemetery on North Washington Street in Morning Sun.

