Gov. Reynolds orders state flags at half-staff for school shooting victims

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, to honor the murdered and injured in Friday’s tragedy at Santa Fe High School in Texas. The governor’s order is in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s order to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

