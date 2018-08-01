Gov. Reynolds requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for 30 counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 30 counties in Iowa due to damages caused by storms and flooding that occurred from June 6 to July 2.

In the letter Gov. Reynolds requested several different types of funding.

The first would be under FEMA's Public Assistance Program for the following counties:

Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Pol, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.

The funding would be used to pay for debris removal and emergency work or to help rebuild damaged infrastructure including roads, bridges, culverts and other public facilities.

Preliminary damage assessments of these counties estimated more than $16 million worth of damage was caused by severe weather, but it could be eligible under the Public Assistance Program.

The next request is for FEMA's Individual Assistance Program funding for Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties. This funding would help survivors of disasters recover by assisting with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Gov. Reynolds also requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide assistance to Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties, and that the Small Business Administration make low-interest loans available.

Additionally, Gov. Reynolds requested funding for hazard mitigation activities across the entire state.