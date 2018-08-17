Gov. Reynolds requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for tornadoes

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a letter on Friday to be delivered to President Donald Trump, requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for five Iowa counties where significant damage was sustained from tornadoes on July 19, 2018.

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for Marshall and Polk counties. Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster survivors with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Gov. Reynolds also requested funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for Lee, Marion, Marshall and Van Buren counties. Public Assistance Program funding is used to rebuild damaged infrastructure that may include roads, bridges, culverts and other public facilities or to cover costs of emergency work during, and debris removal after, severe weather. Following a joint federal, state and local preliminary damage assessment of the four counties, it was estimated the tornadoes caused more than $6 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the Public Assistance program.

In addition, the governor requested funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state. The letter can be read in its entirety here.

Gov. Reynolds is awaiting a response to her earlier request to the president for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 30 counties impacted by flooding and severe storms from June 6 to July 2. The governor submitted that request on Aug. 1, 2018.