Gov. Reynolds signs executive order, creates Governor's Empower Rural Iowa Initiative

Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed Executive Order Number 3, creating the Governor's Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

The initiative will work with the Iowa Rural Development Council to identify needed legislative, regulatory and policy changes.

"I want concrete solutions for the unique challenges of rural Iowa in order to maintain its vibrancy and ensure there is opportunity everywhere,” Reynolds said.

As a part of the initiative, an executive committee and three task forces will provide recommendations.

The three task forces will focus on the following:

-Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force: improving access to quality housing in rural Iowa

-Growing Rural Iowa Task Force: identifying ways to encourage leadership development and strategic development

-Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force: financing connectivity.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Sandy Ehrig of the Iowa Rural Development Council will be co-chairs for the initiative.

Task forces for the initiative will begin meeting in the fall.