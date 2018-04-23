Gov. Reynolds signs order to create children's mental health board in Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order Monday creating a children's mental health board, which she says will provide a first step toward establishing a children's mental health system in the state.

"Initially, the children's mental health board will develop and recommend specific steps to build an integrated, well-coordinated and sustainable children's mental health system," announced Reynolds.

"Long-term, the board will serve as the state board, providing oversight and technical assistance to the entire system," she added.

Governor Reynolds says the bipartisan legislation builds on the state's existing mental health system and is meant to provide Iowans with access to mental health care resources across the state.

