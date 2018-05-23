Gov. Reynolds spotlights Iowa’s new veterans hiring push

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, along with Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) leaders, spotlighted Iowa’s new push to encourage the hiring of veterans Wednesday at the administration’s weekly press conference.

“Our veterans have made enormous sacrifices,” Gov. Reynolds said. “It’s because of their selflessness that we’re able to enjoy our freedoms. That’s why we need to honor our veterans’ dedication to this country by doing everything we can to support them in civilian life.”

The goal of the Hiring Veterans Workshop is to educate state hiring directors about the benefits of hiring veterans. State hiring directors are responsible for bringing the best and brightest people into their organizations. By understanding the value of veterans, they can add value to their organization by hiring more veterans.