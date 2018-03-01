Gov. Reynolds to name Mike Naig as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced Iowa's Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Deputy Secretary Mike Naig will be the new Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Naig will become the Secretary of Agriculture upon Bill Northey's resignation and will serve the rest of Northey's term.

“Mike Naig has been a dependable deputy for Bill Northey, serving since September 2013,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He has gained the experience, knowledge and staff connections necessary to complete Bill’s term through January 2019. I am pleased Mike has stepped up to serve his fellow Iowans in this elevated role.”

Naig has served as a partner with Northey to lead the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for the past 4.5 years.

He said he is looking forward to traveling and learning more about the residents in Iowa.

“As Secretary I am committed to building on the momentum that has been created on water quality and accelerating our adoption of conservation practices," Naig said. "With long-term funding now in place, we are positioned to build on the exciting progress that has already been made and scale-up our efforts to achieve the water quality goals we all share.

Northey was confirmed on Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.