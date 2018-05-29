Gov. Reynolds to sign tax reform bill

Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign the tax reform bill, Senate File 2417, Wednesday at MobileDemand, a tablet manufacturer, in Hiawatha.

Senate File 2417 is an Act relating to state and local revenue and finance by modifying the individual and corporate income taxes, the franchise tax, tax credits, the sales and use taxes and local option sales tax, the hotel and motel excise tax, the automobile rental excise tax, the Iowa Educational Savings Plan Trust, providing for other properly related matters, making penalties applicable, and including immediate and contingent effective date and retroactive and other applicability provisions.

The bill largely clarifies the rate at which a refund shall accrue interest simplifying the bill by directing rate determination to the instructions in section 421.60, 18 subsection 2, paragraph “e”