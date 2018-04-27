Government Bridge getting a bath next week

Drivers will want to make sure to avoid using the Government Bridge in the near future.

Crews will be washing the bridge starting on Monday, April 30th and Tuesday, May 1st. On those days between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. there will a single lane closure for vehicular traffic. Pedestrian traffic will remain open.

The bridge will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 5th and Sunday, May 6th between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline Bridge will have a single lane closure on Monday, May 7th through Wednesday, May 9th between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrians on Monday, May 7th through Wednesday, May 9th between 8:30 a.m and 2:30 p.m.