Government Bridge repairs scheduled for next week

The U.S. Army Garrison at the Rock Island Arsenal will be performing repairs to the Government Bridge, Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th.

Signage will be placed to inform traffic. A flagger will be on site Friday.

• On Friday, September 8th, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, repairs will require intermittent, single lane closures.

• On Saturday, September 9th, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, repairs will require the bridge to be closed to all traffic.

The downstream sidewalk will remain open throughout the duration of the work on both days, but the upstream sidewalk will be closed.