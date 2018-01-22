Government shutdown stretches into workweek, sows confusion

Many federal employees are starting the workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

The budget battle has forced scores of federal government agencies and outposts to close their doors. But many government functions are considered essential and won't be affected.

Unions leaders say workers are struggling with the uncertainty of not knowing if they'll get paid.

J. David Cox is national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers. He said Sunday he was fielding hundreds of emails every hour from worried employees.

Rusty Payne, a Drug Enforcement Administration spokesman, says he and other DEA employees were told to report Monday, when they would learn their status.