Government study finds pesticides prevalent in Midwestern streams

A new government study shows pesticides are prevalent in Midwestern streams. The U.S. Geological Survey took samples from 100 streams in Iowa, Illinois, and neighboring states during the 2013 growing season. It found that each stream contained, on average, 52 pesticides.

Overall, more than 180 pesticides and their by-products were detected in small streams throughout 11 Midwestern states, some at concentrations likely to harm aquatic insects, according to the study.

The USGS says aquatic insects, like mayfly and stonefly larvae, are critical to stream health because they are an essential link in the aquatic food chain. Pesticides were found at levels considered toxic to fish in only 5 of the 100 streams tested. Potential impacts on human health were not assessed because the small streams sampled in agricultural and urban areas are unlikely to be used as sources of drinking water.

"About 150 million pounds of pesticides are applied annually in the Midwestern U.S.," said Lisa Nowell, USGS research chemist and lead scientist for the study. "Understanding which pesticides are occurring at levels potentially toxic to aquatic life, and where they occur, is crucial to informing management decisions."

The streams tested closest to the KWQC viewing area are in Iowa City, Iowa, and Hooppole, Illinois.